Gorgeous weather continues across the mountains

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We stay dry and mostly sunny through the weekend with temperatures near average. However, warmer weather is on the way.

Tonight through Sunday night

Another cold night is on tap across the mountains. The good news is we stay dry under a mostly clear sky. However, our lows will, once again, fall into the lower-30s.

A beautiful day is on tap on Sunday. We stay dry under lots of sunshine and blue sky. Get out there and enjoy it! Our high temperatures will top out in the upper-50s and lower-60s.

Into Sunday night, we remain dry and mostly clear. Low temperatures fall into the middle-and-upper-30s.

Beautiful Weather Continues

The forecast does not change much on Monday. We stay dry and mostly sunny. However, highs do begin to warm. We top out in the middle-60s across the area.

Another dry day is in store on Tuesday. We remain mostly sunny with highs reaching the upper-60s by the afternoon!

Clouds begin to increase by Wednesday, but we do stay dry. Temperatures remain above-average as we top out in the upper-60s.

Rain Chances Increase

Scattered showers look to return by the end of the work week.

We stay mostly cloudy on Thursday and Friday with scattered showers possible.

On Thursday, high temperatures, once again, reach the upper-60s. However, by Friday, our highs dip into the upper-50s.

