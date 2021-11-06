Advertisement

Dollywood opens Smoky Mountain Christmas

Sevier County Days allows $5 entry into the park.
Returning for its second year, the “Merry & Bright!” fireworks display is a sparkling ending to...
Returning for its second year, the "Merry & Bright!" fireworks display is a sparkling ending to a Christmas-cheer filled day at Dollywood.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It is opening weekend for Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas. It’s a festival many people consider their favorite time of year to visit.

Smoky Mountain Christmas features 5 million Christmas lights, holiday shows and special treats.

“This is certainly the favorite time of year for a lot of guests. A lot of the employees too. We put a lot of effort into making sure that this festival is beautiful, you know, 5 million Christmas lights,” said Wes Ramey. “We’ll have the festival now all the way through January 2.”

This year’s shows are full-on with the return of some family favorites like O Holy Night and Christmas in the Smokies.

“Christmas in the Smokies is a tradition for so many folks and has been part of this festival for more than 30 years, and it’s something that so many folks, they love to come here and see that show,” said Ramey. “We’re back at full capacity; the Kingdom Heirs are gonna be at Show Street Theater.”

Reservations are recommended during the holiday season to make sure you can get into the park.

“Christmas really is the most special time of the year because it’s when we all come together to share those precious memories we all hold dear,” said Dolly Parton. “It’s when we take time to remember those cherished times and stories from the past, but it’s also when we start so many new traditions that will become the stories we tell years from now.”

Learn more about the festival on the Dollywood website.

