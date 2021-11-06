Author returns to the Bluegrass for 40th annual Kentucky Book Festival

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dozens of authors will be in Lexington this weekend for the annual Kentucky Book Festival.

It’s a celebration of reading, writing, and publishing.

One of the authors coming to the festival is Kimmery Martin. She grew up outside of Berea and now lives in Charlotte.

Martin is an emergency medicine doctor turned novelist. Her third book, “Doctors and Friends,” may hit close to home for some readers.

“‘Doctors and Friends’ is about a group of female doctors who are all good friends from medical school and just happen to be traveling together during a brand new worldwide viral pandemic,” said Martin.

Martin said she researched, wrote, and sold the draft of her latest book in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. That book releases Tuesday, Nov. 9.

Joseph-Beth Booksellers is hosting the festival Saturday, Nov. 6.

You can find more information on the authors attending the festival here.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.