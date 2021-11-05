Wizard of Pawz holds donation drive in Prestonsburg

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A dog grooming and boarding business in Prestonsburg is holding a donation drive in honor of a local woman who died earlier this year.

Ally Davis was a pillar of the community, and to honor her, Wizard of Pawz is holding a donation drive along with her friends and family.

Davis’ family wanted to honor her love for animals, so they teamed up with the grooming business to host the event.

Officials say people from across the state have donated food, cleaning supplies, blankets, cat litter and more to the drive.

You can take donations to the Wizard of Pawz location in Prestonsburg or mail them to 587 South Lake Drive Prestonsburg, Kentucky 41653.

