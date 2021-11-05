Advertisement

West Virginia man pleads guilty in theft of coal mine equipment

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP/WYMT) - A West Virginia man has pleaded guilty to his role in the theft of equipment from a coal mine.

Stuart Dotson entered the plea Thursday in federal court in Charleston to aiding and abetting the destruction of an energy facility.

The 56-year-old Mount Hope resident faces up to 20 years in prison.

His sentencing has been set for Feb. 2.

According to court records, Dotson worked with others to steal several pieces of specialized mining equipment in 2019.

It left the mine unable to function and forced it to shut down for two weeks.

The thefts resulted in hundreds of thousands of dollars of damage to the mine.

