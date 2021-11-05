Advertisement

West Virginia man gets life in prison for killing partner’s daughter

By Associated Press
Nov. 5, 2021
BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP/WYMT) - A West Virginia man has been sentenced to life in prison without the chance for parole for the 2019 killing of his girlfriend’s teenage daughter.

Andy McCauley did not speak during his trial or at sentencing Thursday in Morgan County Circuit Court.

He was convicted last month of first-degree murder and other charges in the slaying of 15-year-old Riley Crossman.

Chantel Oakley is Riley’s mother. At the sentencing hearing, she described Riley as an amazing, kind and loving daughter and asked the judge to impose the maximum penalty on McCauley.

The teen’s decomposed body was found along the side of a road in Berkeley County.

