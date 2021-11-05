Weekend Forecast: Cold mornings, sunny and mild afternoons

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We made it to Friday! While we will likely see a couple more frosty mornings, the temperatures are heading in the right direction during the day.

Today and Tonight

Most of us will start the day in the 20s and 30s and head into the low to mid-50s under sunny skies. Tonight, we’ll drop back down into the upper 20s to low 30s under clear skies. Some frost is likely again late.

Yes, the forecast really is that simple for today. Enjoy it! Bundle up if you’re heading out to any Friday night football action!

Weekend Forecast

Sunny skies dominate the headlines both weekend days. Highs Saturday will climb into the upper 50s and should get into the low 60s on Sunday. Skies will stay clear both nights as lows drop into the mid to upper 30s.

Extended Forecast

The sunshine will continue into next week and temperatures will climb even higher! Monday should top out in the upper 60s and I think we hit 70 on Tuesday. A few clouds will start to creep in Wednesday, but we should stay dry. We continue to monitor a cold front that could approach the region by the end of next week. That would bring some cooler air and some rain chances back on Thursday and Friday.

Until then, enjoy the sunshine! It’ll be a great few days to get those outdoor Christmas decorations up. Just saying!

