A warmer weekend in store

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Sunshine returned in abundance yesterday, and we’ve got plenty more where that came from as we head on into the first weekend of November.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We’ve seen beautiful sunshine through the day today and the clear skies continue right on into tonight. Those clear skies are thanks to high pressure still hovering overhead. That will also allow temperatures to tumble in a hurry overnight. We’re back down into the lower 30s near freezing yet again. And we’ll be falling through the 30s this evening, so make sure to bundle up if you’re headed to one of our playoff showdowns across the mountains.

More sunshine continues right on into Saturday as high pressure continues it’s dominance of the weather picture. We’ll start to see the ridge move ever-so-slightly east, allowing southerly winds to move in and helping temperatures warm back up. We’re in the middle to upper 50s for Saturday afternoon with mostly sunny skies. And we’ll keep the milder temperatures ongoing overnight, as clear skies keep temperatures cold, but a bit warmer than the last couple of nights: in the middle 30s.

The End of the Weekend and Beyond

The forecast stays familiar as we head into Sunday and the beginning of next week. More sunshine is on the way as our dry pattern continues. Temperatures continue their big boost as well. By Sunday, we’re back in the lower 60s for daytime highs as our ridge of high pressure gets centered off to our east. We’re slightly milder at night as well with lows in the upper 30s.

Warmer conditions continue through the work week as dry conditions and sunshine continue to rule the roost. We’re back in the middle to upper 60s for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday...and I can’t rule out somebody hitting 70°! Changes begin to work in by Wednesday night and into Thursday, however, as our attention turns to our new storm system gathering steam out to our west.

