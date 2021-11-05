Advertisement

US employers shrugged off virus and stepped up hiring

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP/WYMT) - America’s employers stepped up their hiring in October, adding a solid 531,000 jobs, the most since July and a sign that the recovery from the pandemic recession may be overcoming a virus-induced slowdown.

Friday’s report from the Labor Department also showed that the unemployment rate fell to 4.6% last month, from 4.8% in September.

The economy’s emergence from the pandemic, by most measures, remains on course.

Services companies in such areas as retail, banks and warehousing have reported a sharp jump in sales.

More Americans bought new homes last month, and consumer confidence rose in October.

