UK HealthCare opening COVID-19 vaccination clinic for kids

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK HealthCare is opening a large vaccination clinic for children.

The announcement comes just days after the CDC gave final approval for Pfizer’s vaccine for kids ages five to eleven.

The vaccine clinic for children will be at the UK HealthCare facility on 245 Fountain Court, just off of Man O’ War Boulevard. It opens Tuesday and will run Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To sign up visit ukvaccine.org.

Health care providers with Kentucky Children’s Hospital say the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 is safe. It’ll be administered in two shots.

Doctors say getting children vaccinated could widely reduce the spread of COVID-19. They explain infected children oftentimes show no symptoms and can unknowingly spread the virus. They also point out that most children hospitalized for covid are unvaccinated.

The UK vaccine clinic will be kid friendly. Children can play games as they wait to get their shots. They’re also be various sensory stations to calm children who may be nervous.

The clinic is scheduled to serve up 2,100 kids a week.

Doctors are looking forward to a good turnout.

“This is a way that we can help protect kids. There’s 28 million kids in the 5-11 range. That’s a lot of children that we need to protect,” said Dr. Lindsay Ragsdale, interim chief medical officer of Kentucky Children’s Hospital.

The vaccine clinic is scheduled to run through end of January. Health officials say changes can be made, if necessary.

Parents can also get vaccinated at the location during designated hours.

