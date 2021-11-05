Advertisement

Update: Officials confirm people are unaccounted for at Letcher County fire

(WIFR)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 8:00 AM EDT
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following a developing story right now out of Letcher County.

Several fire departments are battling a house fire at Payne Gap.

Officials from Mayking Fire Department, one of the responding departments, confirmed to WYMT there are people unaccounted for in the home. We do not know how many.

Our media partner WXKQ-FM in Whitesburg and officials with the City of Jenkins report two of the three lanes of U.S. 119 are blocked right now and say the entire road could be shut down at any time.

The Bulldog reports the home is between Jeff’s Body Shop and a church.

WYMT’s Dakota Makres is on the way to the scene. We are working to learn more information.

