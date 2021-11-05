Pulaski County Native celebrates candle business’s one year after launching during the pandemic

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - It was during one sleepless night, Pulaski County Native, Courtney Ikerd, kept hearing a recurring thought.

“It was just Somerset Candle Company, Somerset Candle Company over and over so I just took the call and started from there,” she said.

This thought came into her mind around 4:30 a.m. one spring night of 2020, and by 8:30 a.m. she had the sketch of what would soon be the company logo done and the first page of the website complete.

“It was so incredibly like…just the energy behind it,” Ikerd said. “It was very scary at the same time because I had no idea to make candles, didn’t have any desire to make candles and I never thought I’d be in the candle business.”

Despite the unknown around making candles and the COVID-19 pandemic, in October of 2020, she launched the business.

“The thoughts of selling candles online you know because it was COVID and who would buy candles that you had not smelled yet,” Ikerd said. “I mean it just everything was learning and discovering and just taking a leap of faith.”

She researched and learned how to make candles, from the wick to the scent.

“I wanted a clean, natural, organic burning candle with very high end luxury fragrance oils that way my candles would set apart your mainstream candles that are found in retail shows,” she said.

Although there is not a physical space for her business, her products are appearing through her community. One space is Hannah’s Nail Lounge and Spa.

“I sell her candles in my spa here,” said Owner of the Lounge and Spa, Hannah Thayer. “She pours love literally into everything that she does and every touch that is put into it is just so special.”

Ikerd said she appreciates the community for their support from launch to now one year later.

“They’ve really embraced me and I just can’t be more thankful and grateful for everybody,” she said.

Ikerd said between 3,000 and 4,000 candles have sold since the business first opened.

