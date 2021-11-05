Advertisement

Positivity rate slightly increases, more than 50 deaths reported in latest COVID-19 update

COVID
COVID(KY3)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In his daily COVID-19 report, the Governor announced 1,421 new COVID-19 cases across the Commonwealth on Friday, bringing the case total to 750,985.

431 of the new cases were children 18 and younger. 726 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 219 people remain in the ICU, with 128 on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate now sits at 5.19%.

The Governor also announced 53 new COVID-19 deaths on Friday, bringing the statewide total to 9,939.

39 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. Lee County now leads the state with an incidence rate of 54.0 per 100,000 people.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

