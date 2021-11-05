Police: 16-year-old girl rescued after using hand gestures from TikTok

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root announced the rescue of a missing juvenile from Ashville, North Carolina.

The girl was in a car going through a construction area north of London. The person that reported the vehicle to the police saw the girl making hand gestures made popular on TikTok.

The hand gestures are supposed to represent violence at home, “I need help” or domestic violence.

The person that called the police stayed with the vehicle and gave updates to officers.

When police stopped the vehicle, they identified the girl as a missing juvenile that was reported missing on Tuesday morning.

James Herbert Brick was arrested and charged with unlawful imprisonment and possession of a matter of sex performance by a minor (over 12 but under 18).

He was taken to Laurel County correctional center.

