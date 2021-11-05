Pikeville cruises past Phelps, 49-0

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Panthers are one step closer to Kroger Field.

In the first playoff game in the mountains this season, Pikeville shut out Phelps 49-0.

The win marked a milestone for Panther quarterback Isaac McNamee, who passed the record for most career completions in school history.

With the win, Pikeville will host the winner of Friday’s Hazard-Sayre game in the Class 1A District 7 championship.

