Pike County road closed after commercial truck overturns

PHELPS, Ky. (WYMT) - One road in Pike County will remain closed through Friday after an accident Thursday.

Kentucky State Police troopers say KY-2062, also known as Widows Branch Road, in the Phelps area will remain closed Thursday evening and for several hours on Friday. Crews will be cleaning up the roadway after a commercial vehicle hauling heavy equipment overturned Thursday.

This story will be updated when the road re-opens.

