Advertisement

Pike County road closed after commercial truck overturns

Road closure
Road closure(Petersburg Police)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHELPS, Ky. (WYMT) - One road in Pike County will remain closed through Friday after an accident Thursday.

Kentucky State Police troopers say KY-2062, also known as Widows Branch Road, in the Phelps area will remain closed Thursday evening and for several hours on Friday. Crews will be cleaning up the roadway after a commercial vehicle hauling heavy equipment overturned Thursday.

This story will be updated when the road re-opens.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

47-year-old Kristie Blair was arrested Wednesday night.
One dead in Johnson County stabbing
Hazard High School principal and school superintendent did not tell officials about ongoing lawsuit
A police car.
KSP: Name released in deadly Knox County crash
Kentucky school employee files lawsuit after being injured by explosive device put on toilet
What steps the Dept. of Education takes during an investigation into a school educator

Latest News

FEMA
FEMA denies individual assistance for Hurley residences ravaged by floods
The CDC says there is no link between vaccinations and autism.
Louisville parents explain vaccine skepticism
Bowling Green Fire Department unveils new station 7
Firefighters promote Crash Responder Safety Week
The "Take One, Leave One" coat rack is available outside of The Coffee House on Main Street.
Paintsville church coats community with love