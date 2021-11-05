Paintsville church coats community with love

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Paintsville First Christian Church is hoping to offer a little warmth this winter.

Amber and C.W. VanHoose, outreach coordinators at the church, saw a need in the community and wanted to make sure it did not go uncovered.

“There was already a coat rack that was in Paintsville and she didn’t want to see that end,” said C.W. “And we put it out- matter of fact, we put it out yesterday and it’s already empty today.”

Amber said the growth in the un-housed community in Johnson County has been eye-opening and the church wanted to do something to help.

“We just wanted to be part of the solution and part of the body of Christ. So, this is just one small way that we can help,” she said. “We don’t want to see people go cold or hungry.”

C.W. said the obvious poverty signs in the community have only heightened as the pandemic continues and he knows there are people who have a heart to give back when they can- they just need a place to do so.

“It’s not about any particular one person. It’s about community and what we can ban together to help improve,” he said.

Seeing the coats gone in such a quick time was all the proof the couple needed that there was a need to be met and they said they hope the community will support the efforts to keep their neighbors coated in love.

The rack includes a bin for other winter accessories like hats, scarves, gloves, or HotHands. Donations can be dropped off at the church Monday through Thursday before noon, or directly on the rack outside of the Coffee House 24-7.

