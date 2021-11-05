Advertisement

One dead following crash in Harlan County

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating following a deadly crash Thursday night near the Harlan/Bell County line.

Officials tell WYMT it happened around 9 p.m. on U.S. 119 in the Molus community.

The initial investigation found one car was traveling north on the busy road when the driver, Richard Hawkins, 59 of Loyall, crossed the centerline into the southbound lane.

Police say Hawkins crashed into a car driven by Hannah Osborne.

Hawkins was pronounced dead at the scene by the Harlan County deputy coroner.

Osborne was taken to Pineville Community Hospital for her injuries. We do not know her current condition.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be a factor in the crash.

