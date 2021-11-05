Advertisement

Nationwide blood shortage impact reaches Kentucky

(WLUC)
By Zak Hawke
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - There is a national and statewide blood shortage. Kentucky Blood Center officials say that they need 400 donation a day to properly service all 72 hospitals they cover.

With elective procedures resuming, the donations are more important than ever.

Blood donations also cover cancer treatments and critical injuries.

Blood has been in short supply since the pandemic started. Blood drives initially stopped altogether, but were able to resume briefly.

The drives have been impacted each time cases spike and people feel anxious about donating.

Donation specialists recommend having a good meal and plenty of fluids before donating.

