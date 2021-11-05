Advertisement

Laurel County Sheriff’s Office looking for theft suspect

Laurel County Theft Suspect
Laurel County Theft Suspect(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in finding a person wanted in connection to a theft at a business in the county.

Deputies say a woman left her purse in the bathroom of a business off of West Cumberland Gap Parkway in southern Laurel County Thursday night.

They found the woman’s purse in the trash in the store missing a large amount of money and a cell phone. Store officials were able to get a picture of the suspect from the surveillance camera.

If you can identify the suspect, you’re asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office and ask for Deputy Travis Napier. You can also send a message to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page or email g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com.

University of Kentucky joins local organizations to host diabetic research study - 11:00 p.m.
