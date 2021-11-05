Advertisement

Ky. community mourns loss of teens killed within days of each other in separate crashes

The Casey County community is dealing with tragedy after two high school students died in...
The Casey County community is dealing with tragedy after two high school students died in separate crashes within days of each other.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Casey County community is dealing with tragedy after two high school students died in separate crashes within days of each other.

The first crash was Tuesday night, a motorcycle crash that claimed the life of 17-year-old Jordan Watson. He was riding on Hwy 127 when his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck.

Then, Thursday night, two 15-year-old girls were in a ATV when it crashed. Brooklyn Clements, a sophomore at Casey County High School died, her passenger, was airlifted with injuries. We don’t know her name or condition.

School officials say it’s been a very difficult week.

“But, any time you lose a student, the grief process can be overwhelming for some students, on how to emotionally deal with the situation,” said Barry Lee, Casey County Schools.

Both teens were very involved at school. Jordan Watson was in the junior ROTC and Brooklyn Clements had played several sports including softball, volleyball, and soccer.

The funeral for Watson is Sunday at Casey County High School. We’re told arrangements will be handled Friday for Clements.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials tell WYMT two people are dead after a house fire at Payne Gap in Letcher County.
Officials: Two dead following house fire in Letcher County
47-year-old Kristie Blair was arrested Wednesday night.
One dead in Johnson County stabbing
Edward Moore, 43.
Citation: Ky. man chased down car involved in hit-and-run, held girls at gunpoint
Kentucky school employee files lawsuit after being injured by explosive device put on toilet
A police car.
KSP: Name released in deadly Knox County crash

Latest News

Nationwide blood shortage impact reaches Kentucky
Smith & Wesson Holds Groundbreaking Ceremony
Smith & Wesson breaks ground on East Tennessee headquarters
Wizard of Pawz holds donation drive
Wizard of Pawz holds donation drive in Prestonsburg
gavel
West Virginia man pleads guilty in theft of coal mine equipment
Jail cell
West Virginia man gets life in prison for killing partner’s daughter