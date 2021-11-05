Free COVID-19 vaccine clinic to take place at Liberty Church in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - A free vaccine clinic which is part of the “Take 1 for the Team” vaccination campaign will be Saturday, November 6 in Manchester.

The clinic is hosted by Liberty Church.

“We’ll be providing both Moderna and Pfizer vaccine options,” said Christie Green, Public Health Director at the Cumberland Valley District Health Department. “We’ll be able to give first and second doses, but also those who qualify for the third dose or those who qualify for a booster, so we’re hoping for a good turnout there.”

The clinic will begin at noon and end at 4 p.m.

