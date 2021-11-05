Advertisement

Fire fighters promote Crash Responder Safety Week

By Allie Hennard
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Next week, November 8-14, is Crash Responder Safety Week (CRSW), and fire fighters and paramedics are urging the public to use extreme caution while driving near traffic accidents.

”If you do see a fire truck or any emergency response vehicle coming up behind you, we want you to slow down, pull over to the right and stop. That way we can get through as quickly as we can and everybody stays as safe as possible,” said Katie McKee, Public Information Officer for the Bowling Green Fire Department.

Sponsored by the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration, this initiative is designed to raise public awareness and help keep fire fighters, paramedics, other roadway responders and the public safe.

Fire fighters and paramedics work tirelessly to save lives at traffic incident scenes as safely and quickly as possible. Sadly, this dangerous work claims the life of nearly one first responder each week in the United States. Many more sustain life-altering injuries.

The International Association of Fire fighters (IAFF) is urging motorists to do their part to protect themselves and responders by slowing down, moving over and staying alert when approaching traffic incidents.”Fire fighters and other emergency responders are on our highways to serve the public and keep us all safe, and they deserve to go home to their families safe and sound. Let’s use this Crash Responder Safety Week to commit to a safer work environment for our fire fighters and travelers,” says IAFF General President Edward Kelly.

Responders are also encouraged to stay updated on best practices for staying safe. This national event promotes Slow Down, Move Over law awareness for motorists and free Traffic Incident Management (TIM) training for responders.

