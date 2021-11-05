EKY healthcare workers react to Pfizer antiviral treatment announcement

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Pfizer recently announced it’s experimental pill in treating COVID-19 is 89% effective in preventing severe illness among at-risk COVID-19 patients.

The antiviral treatment was monitored by clinical experts who urged that the trial be ended early due to the positive results.

The pill is designed to be purchased over the counter and taken at-home.

Medical Director at Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky, Dr. John Jones, said he’s excited to see the potential for more therapeutic options for patients.

“With this new therapeutic, we’ve used therapeutics so far that do not have numbers as good as this one, you know, an 89 percent reduction in death is great, so this will definitely be a therapeutic we utilize in the hospital setting,” said Dr. Jones.

Pfizer said it will be releasing data findings to regulators as soon as possible.

