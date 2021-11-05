Daylight saving time ends Sunday morning

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As winter begins, the days will continue to get shorter.

Daylight savings time officially ends on Sunday, November 7th.

The time change will take place at 2 a.m. Be sure to change your clocks before heading to bed Saturday night.

Remember, smart devices will update themselves, but microwaves, stoves and other appliances will need to be changed manually.

