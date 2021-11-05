Ceremony held to remember Richmond officer killed in the line of duty

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Richmond Police held a moment of silence Friday morning to honor the life and service of fallen officer Daniel Ellis.

In 2015, Officer Ellis was shot and killed in the line duty during a robbery investigation.

Former co-workers and family members surrounded his cruiser Friday morning to reflect. This is the sixth year for the somber ceremony.

Katie Ellis-Desimone says those tragic moments of losing her late-husband are still fresh in her mind.

“I mean, I’ll just never forget those moments and even those seem like yesterday and they also seem so much longer ago too. So, it’s overwhelming,” Ellis-Desimone said.

Saturday is the actual anniversary of Ellis’ death.

To honor his life and service, there will be a 5K run Saturday morning at 8:30 at White Hall In Madison County.

