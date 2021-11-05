Governor Andy Beshear announces funding for vocational center in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear was in Lawrence County on Friday to announce a grant that will fund a new vocational center behind the high school. It will include a new computer science pathway and state-of-the-art learning labs.

The center will also include a green house, JROTC building, carpentry program, and more. This will help the area add new technology and space to the 14 pathways the school provides.

“These dollars weren’t given,” said Beshear. “They were earned.”

He said the community can create the type of workforce that big companies need, adding that it will “create more hope and opportunity.”

“Our time is here. Our future is now. This is our chance,” the Governor said.

He said it will put Lawrence County at the top of the game in not only preparing students, but bringing new industry in to meet them where they are.

Dr. Robbie Fletcher, the school superintendent, said for too long, students have been forced to leave to pursue their career goals.

He said the grant represents the next chapter for the school’s programs.

“I believe this could be a turning point for that,” said Fletcher. “Can you imagine if we were able to host a company like Ford here in Lawrence Co?”

He said the check presented Friday sounds like a large amount of money, but the investment is going to pay off as the students change the world around them without leaving Lawrence County.

“No better way to invest your hard earned tax dollars than to invest it back into these children. These young adults,” said Rocky Adkins, the Senior Advisor to Governor Beshear.

