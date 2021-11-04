Wellmore Coal Company holds job fair in Pikeville

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A coal company was in Pikeville Thursday to look for the next generation of miners.

The Wellmore Coal Company held a job fair to try and fight the recent slump in the coal industry.

Now that things are starting to pick back up, officials said they are expanding their operations as well as their search for new workers.

“Coal-related jobs are very important to our area. We are and have been dependent on coal for our economy,” said Gary Prater, the Director of Human Resources for Wellmore Coal Company. “You know, our tax base, it’s all related to coal and therefore the more jobs we generate, the better it is for our communities.”

Prater added that the company hires a lot of miners from the Eastern Kentucky and greater Appalachia region.

