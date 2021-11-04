University of Kentucky joins local organizations to host diabetic research study

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The University of Kentucky is teaming up with local churches and organizations to enroll participants in a diabetic research study.

The participants will do coaching sessions to learn about diabetes self-management and the research will test out a new educational program with some of the participants.

The University of Kentucky is exploring diabetes in Eastern Kentucky because people more likely to suffer from type 2 diabetes in the rest of the state and country.

Anyone interested in participating in the study may enroll between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. at the Perry County Library on November 4, 2021.

