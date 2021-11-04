Advertisement

University of Kentucky joins local organizations to host diabetic research study

(wagm)
By Zak Hawke
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The University of Kentucky is teaming up with local churches and organizations to enroll participants in a diabetic research study.

The participants will do coaching sessions to learn about diabetes self-management and the research will test out a new educational program with some of the participants.

The University of Kentucky is exploring diabetes in Eastern Kentucky because people more likely to suffer from type 2 diabetes in the rest of the state and country.

Anyone interested in participating in the study may enroll between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. at the Perry County Library on November 4, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

47-year-old Kristie Blair was arrested Wednesday night.
One dead in Johnson County stabbing
Hazard High School principal and school superintendent did not tell officials about ongoing lawsuit
A police car.
Sheriff: One person dead following crash on Highway 229 in Knox County
Kentucky school employee files lawsuit after being injured by explosive device put on toilet
Eastern Kentucky film set to debut in city it was created in
Eastern Kentucky film set to debut in Corbin

Latest News

"Take 1 for the Team Campaign" Clay County
Two Clay County Schools receive $6,000 for efforts in ‘Take 1 for the Team’ campaign
Wellmore Coal Company holds job fair in Pikeville
Police Lights
Police investigating fatal shooting involving trooper
MONEY
County officials react to economic growth in Eastern Kentucky