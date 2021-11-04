Advertisement

Two Clay County Schools receive $6,000 for efforts in ‘Take 1 for the Team’ campaign

"Take 1 for the Team Campaign" Clay County
"Take 1 for the Team Campaign" Clay County(WYMT)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Representatives from the ‘Take 1 for the Team’ COVID-19 vaccination campaign, sponsored by Volunteers of America and the Kentucky Association of Health Plans, presented $6,000 checks to both Clay County High School and Paces Creek Elementary on Thursday.

The vaccination campaign has been taking place across Clay County for several months. To increase vaccination rates, a competition was created among Clay County Schools to see which school could bring in the most vaccination participants.

Out of the district, Clay County High School and Paces Creek Elementary were the top two schools with the most vaccinated students, staff, and community members.

This money can be used toward extracurriculars or any urgent needs.

“Well, it’s great. It’s great for our community but more importantly, it’s for our staff and students here in Clay County in order to make sure that they get vaccinated,” said William Sexton, Clay County Schools Superintendent.

The next vaccination opportunity for Clay Countians will take place at Liberty Church Saturday, November 6.

