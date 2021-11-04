Advertisement

Site plans approved for new attraction at Dollywood

A “2023 Family Attraction” plan was presented to the planning commission.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pigeon Forge Planning Commission has approved a 20 acre site plan for what’s being called a family attraction at Dollywood.

Dolly Parton told WVLT’s Kyle Grainger in a recent interview that nothing has been announced, but they are working on some secrets for the future.

“We’ll make some announcement a little later on, we don’t want to spill the beans on everything, so we’ll have that to talk about later. We’ve always got some secrets and some things in our plans and we like to announce them as a big deal,” said Parton when asked about the next new attraction.

The Pigeon Forge Planning commission approved the site plan which includes a track, load station and a que tent, maintenance building and food area. Planning staff David Taylor said in the meeting that the

“Stormwarter is incorporated with that existing for the park and the all track-over-roads clearances meet standards,” David Taylor, member of the planning commission, said according to meeting minutes.

According to Dollywood Spokesperson, Wes Ramey, “We have not made an announcement regarding an attraction for 2023. If we have details to share, we will make sure everyone is aware when we are ready to announce them.”

