Pulaski County intersection gets safety improvements

(KAIT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 3:49 PM EDT
EUBANK, Ky. (WYMT) - A southern Kentucky intersection that has been the scene of numerous crashes is getting some improvements.

Traffic lights are being installed at the intersection of US 27 and KY 70 in Pulaski County.

People in the area have been asking for changes to the intersection. Some of them have been in crashes. Some have lost loved ones. They are hoping the traffic light will make the intersection safer.

“I had two aunts that got killed at the intersection up there,” said Connie Whitis.

Whitis has lived in Eubank for almost 60 years and frequently travels through the US 27 and KY 70 intersection. Earlier this year, two of her close relatives, Diane and Barbara Haste, died after their car collided with another in the intersection.

First responders have worked numerous crashes there, some deadly, many with injuries and almost all of them severe.

“I’m just really glad they are finally getting it done,” Whitis said. “I’m thinking it will stop a lot of the accidents, you know.”

The work will last about six weeks and drivers should expect intermittent lane and shoulder closings while the lights are installed and activated.

Along with the new lights, new turn lanes from 27 onto 70 are also being constructed.

