Advertisement

Police investigating fatal shooting involving trooper

Police Lights
Police Lights(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police say they are investigating a fatal shooting involving a trooper.

Police said in a statement that the shooting happened early Wednesday in Grant County.

Authorities say troopers were responding to a 911 call asking for law enforcement.

The statement said a male subject was taken to the hospital and later died. No one else was injured.

The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting.

No further information was immediately released.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

47-year-old Kristie Blair was arrested Wednesday night.
One dead in Johnson County stabbing
Hazard High School principal and school superintendent did not tell officials about ongoing lawsuit
A police car.
Sheriff: One person dead following crash on Highway 229 in Knox County
Kentucky school employee files lawsuit after being injured by explosive device put on toilet
Eastern Kentucky film set to debut in city it was created in
Eastern Kentucky film set to debut in Corbin

Latest News

"Take 1 for the Team Campaign" Clay County
Two Clay County Schools receive $6,000 for efforts in ‘Take 1 for the Team’ campaign
Wellmore Coal Company holds job fair in Pikeville
University of Kentucky joins local organizations to host diabetic research study
MONEY
County officials react to economic growth in Eastern Kentucky