Police investigating fatal shooting involving trooper

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police say they are investigating a fatal shooting involving a trooper.

Police said in a statement that the shooting happened early Wednesday in Grant County.

Authorities say troopers were responding to a 911 call asking for law enforcement.

The statement said a male subject was taken to the hospital and later died. No one else was injured.

The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting.

No further information was immediately released.

