One dead in Johnson County stabbing

47-year-old Kristie Blair was arrested Wednesday night.
47-year-old Kristie Blair was arrested Wednesday night.(Big Sandy Regional Detention Center)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
VAN LEAR, Ky. (WYMT) - One person is dead and another injured after a stabbing Tuesday night in Johnson County.

Johnson County Sheriff Doug Saylor tells WYMT that the call came in just after 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.

One woman was pronounced dead. Another person that was stabbed was taken to Highlands ARH in serious but stable condition but has been transferred to Pikeville Medical Center.

47-year-old Kristie L. Blair of Oil Springs was arrested and charged with murder and first-degree assault.

The stabbing remains under investigation and this story will be updated as we learn more.

