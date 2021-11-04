Advertisement

Man transported to hospital following officer-involved shooting

(Associated Press)
By WSAZ New Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - An officer-involved shooting that sent a man to the hospital is under investigation by Kentucky State Police.

The shooting happened Wednesday, November 3 around 9:15 p.m.

At the request of the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department, Kentucky State Police, Ashland Post 14 arrived on scene.

The man shot is being treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

No officers or others members of the community were injured during this incident.

In a release Thursday, Kentucky State Police stated, “To protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation, it is KSP standard operating procedure not to release specific details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered.  Timelines to complete investigations vary based on the complexity of the case.”

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

47-year-old Kristie Blair was arrested Wednesday night.
One dead in Johnson County stabbing
Hazard High School principal and school superintendent did not tell officials about ongoing lawsuit
A police car.
Sheriff: One person dead following crash on Highway 229 in Knox County
Kentucky school employee files lawsuit after being injured by explosive device put on toilet
Eastern Kentucky film set to debut in city it was created in
Eastern Kentucky film set to debut in Corbin

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear is joining Mayor Linda Gorton in Lexington Wednesday afternoon to discuss...
‘These are the moments we are going to look back on in 30 years’: Gov. Andy Beshear gives Team Kentucky update
Edward Moore, 43.
Citation: Ky. man chased down car involved in hit-and-run, held girls at gunpoint
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron
AG Daniel Cameron files lawsuit challenging COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors
vaccines for kids
‘This is a gamechanger’ : Kentucky doctors encourage COVID-19 vaccines for kids ages 5 to 11