Man transported to hospital following officer-involved shooting

BOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - An officer-involved shooting that sent a man to the hospital is under investigation by Kentucky State Police.

The shooting happened Wednesday, November 3 around 9:15 p.m.

At the request of the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department, Kentucky State Police, Ashland Post 14 arrived on scene.

The man shot is being treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

No officers or others members of the community were injured during this incident.

In a release Thursday, Kentucky State Police stated, “To protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation, it is KSP standard operating procedure not to release specific details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered. Timelines to complete investigations vary based on the complexity of the case.”

