Lexington sled hockey team needs your help after equipment destroyed in fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - When the Lexington Ice Center caught fire earlier this year, it was devastating for many Kentuckians. Especially, for those who are a part of the Bluegrass Adaptive Sled Hockey league (BASH).

Sled hockey is a way for those that are paraplegic or with other disabilities to enjoy normal life on the ice. In the fire, all the equipment for the sled hockey team was destroyed.

“We were good, I mean, we had sleds, we had over 200 participants and everything was stored at the ice rink,” said Deborah Morris, whose son was part of BASH.

Unfortunately, when Morris got the news and checked on the equipment, everything was compromised. It’s not just an ice rink for her, it’s a special place where her paraplegic son and others are able to feel normal again.

“He said that there was something very important to him to be able to get back on the ice. If he could just play ice hockey, if he could just play ice hockey again, that would make him happy,” Morris said.

Sled hockey equipment is expensive, but the league and sponsor Easter Seals Cardinal Hill made it possible for anyone that wanted to participate to be able to. For now, the league is on pause until they can get some help.

“This was the first program in Kentucky that was an official USA Sled Hockey Team,” Morris said. “So, we are not gonna let it go down.”

The organization has put together a fundraising link to help the league get back on its feet.

You know if someone even can donate $10, I mean, that would be great,” Morris said. “So, that is really what we are doing now, to see what we will need in the future. Like I said, we will do everything we can to make this happen.”

Morris knows that they will be able to rebuild and give those like her son away to enjoy normal life on the ice again.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.