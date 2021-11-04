Advertisement

Kentucky school employee files lawsuit after being injured by explosive device put on toilet

(WYMT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A school worker has filed a lawsuit against his district and three other coworkers after allegedly being injured by fireworks while sitting on the toilet, according to the Courier-Journal.

Daniel Rice worked for the Corbin Independent School District, and he alleges that his supervisor and two coworkers built an explosive device fueled by several firecrackers and placed it on a school toilet so that it would go off when he sat on it. The lawsuit was filed on October 28 in the Whitley Circuit Court.

The device went off as intended, and, according to the lawsuit, Rice suffered bruises, burns, and dysfunction. The suit also alleges post-traumatic stress, anxiety, embarrassment, anguish, and suffering.

The defendants include Rice’s supervisor, Duane Logan, and two coworkers within the maintenance department, Mark Logan and Finley Thomas.

The superintendent of the school district did not immediately respond for comment.

According to the suit, after the device went off, Rice immediately cried for help, but his coworkers began laughing.

The suit alleges that the three defendants created an “intolerable work environment”.

Rice has not returned to work, and, according to the lawsuit, the district threatened to terminate Rice’s medical insurance unless he returned to work by Oct. 18.

It is unknown if the three defendants are still employed by the system.

The lawsuit asks Rice to be awarded back pay with interest, a guarantee that the district will terminate any employee that participates in this type of “horseplay”, and fees related to his medical bills, counseling, attorney fees, and more.

