Hazard Community & Technical College offers scholarship that covers full tuition

HCTC offers free tuition for one year with HCTC Promise Scholarship
HCTC offers free tuition for one year with HCTC Promise Scholarship(WYMT)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - HCTC will be offering the HCTC Promise Scholarship for the spring ‘22 semester.

This scholarship covers all tuition and fees, with the exception of books and is for first-time HCTC students that are enrolled part-time or full-time.

This is a “last dollar in” scholarship that is applied after any other grants or third-party scholarships have been used.

HCTC awarded $145,000 to students this fall through the HCTC Promise Scholarship.

”It is something that HCTC really felt passionate about in being able to help students in our region to be able to get back on their feet after the pandemic,” said Jennifer Lindon, President and CEO of Hazard Community & Technical College. “We really wanted to help students who may end up owing a balance even after their aid is applied or may not receive any other aid at all.”

First-time HCTC students who are interested in applying can find the link to the application here.

