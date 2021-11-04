Advertisement

Governor Andy Beshear gives Thursday COVID-19 update

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In his daily COVID-19 report, the Governor announced 1,398 new COVID-19 cases across the Commonwealth on Thursday, bringing the case total to 749,596.

414 of the new cases were children 18 and younger. 765 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 217 people remain in the ICU, with 133 on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate now sits at 5.03%.

The Governor also announced 30 new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 9,886.

44 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. Green County now leads the state with an incidence rate of 71.8 per 100,000 people.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

