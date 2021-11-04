Advertisement

Dwayne Johnson says no more real guns on his movie sets

Cast member Dwayne Johnson arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Red Notice" at L.A. Live on...
Cast member Dwayne Johnson arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Red Notice" at L.A. Live on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Actor Dwayne Johnson said real guns will no longer be used in his movies after the “Rust” film set shooting took the life of a cinematographer last month.

Johnson made the announcement Wednesday as he was attending the Los Angeles premiere of his newest film, Netflix’s “Red Notice,” in red carpet remarks reported by Variety and Reuters.

He said his production company, Seven Bucks Productions, will never again use real guns on set, instead opting for rubber guns and “taking care of it” in post-production.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was injured Oct. 21 on the New Mexico set of “Rust” when Alec Baldwin fired a gun with a live bullet.

Investigators are trying to determine how the live bullet wound up in a gun that wasn’t supposed to have been loaded.

Noting that he’s been a friend of Alec Baldwin’s for many years, Johnson said he was heartbroken by what happened on the set of “Rust.”

“I think the most prudent thing and the smartest thing to do is just pause for a second and really re-examine how you’re going to move forward and how we’re going to work together,” he told Variety.

Seven Bucks Productions, founded by Johnson and Dany Garcia, has created movies such as “Jumanji,” “Red Notice,” “Hobbs & Shaw” and HBO’s noteworthy TV show “Ballers.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

47-year-old Kristie Blair was arrested Wednesday night.
One dead in Johnson County stabbing
Hazard High School principal and school superintendent did not tell officials about ongoing lawsuit
A police car.
Sheriff: One person dead following crash on Highway 229 in Knox County
Kentucky school employee files lawsuit after being injured by explosive device put on toilet
Eastern Kentucky film set to debut in city it was created in
Eastern Kentucky film set to debut in Corbin

Latest News

Woman who crashed into vehicle, killing mother and son, has history of DUIs
Woman accused of killing mother and infant son in crash has history of DUIs, records show
Igor Danchenko is the third person to face charges in special counsel John Durham’s probe into...
Analyst who aided Trump-Russia dossier is arrested
A claim has been made that the fatal shooting on the set of the Alec Baldwin film "Rust" might...
Lawyer of 'Rust' armorer raises possibility of sabotage
A new PSA from the FAA warns airline passengers of the consequences for unruly behavior aboard...
PSA warns unruly airline passengers about consequences