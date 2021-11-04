Advertisement

County officials react to economic growth in Eastern Kentucky

MONEY(WYMT)
By Cory Sanning
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear recently announced that Kentucky passed the $10 million mark in economic growth for 2021.

The milestone marks a record year for the Commonwealth, which, along with economic growth, also brought 15,200 new full-time jobs to the state.

Many of the businesses that have seen growth with new businesses and expansions are in Eastern Kentucky.

In Lee County, LION, a first responder personal protective equipment manufacturer, will be reopening its Beattyville manufacturing facility. This project is supposed to create 75 jobs, which will pay $15 to $19 an hour. Officials said this will be an $850,000 investment.

Hazard WellCare Call Center is also looking to expand operations. Officials said they are aiming to add 18 new jobs, which will nearly double the current staff.

