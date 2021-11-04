Cool to finish the week, before temperatures warm up

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a cloudy midweek around the mountains, we’ll finally see some improvement in the skies and on those thermometers as well.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Our cloud cover from the morning hours continues to work out of the mountains this evening, opening us up once again to mostly sunny skies turning mostly clear overnight. This should allow temperatures to tumble again, down into the lower 30s for overnight lows.

Sunshine returns in abundance to close out the work week on Friday as highs pressure slides back into the region. That should give us partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies for the afternoon hours, allowing temperatures to once again get up into the lower to middle 50s. Not exactly “warm” but not bone chilling either.

Friday night gets chilly once again as mostly clear skies allow temperatures to tumble back into the lower 30s for overnight lows. You’ll definitely need the jacket for Thursday or Friday night football as our mountain teams enter the playoffs!

Into the Weekend and Beyond

High pressure continues to rule the roost as we head into the weekend...and that will allow temperatures to warm up as well. Mostly sunny skies will be with us both Saturday and Sunday as highs continue to warm up into the upper 50s for Saturday and lower 60s for Sunday. Looking much closer to average for daytime highs.

High pressure shifts off to the east for the back half of the work week, bringing us even warmer temperatures as sunshine continues. Highs warm through the early part of the week into the middle and even upper 60s! However, we’re going to be watching the potential for more showers and storms working in along a front for late next week. Stay tuned!

