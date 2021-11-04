Advertisement

Citation: Ky. man chased down car involved in hit-and-run, held girls at gunpoint

Edward Moore, 43.
Edward Moore, 43.(Scott County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges after Georgetown police say he chased down a car involved in a hit-and-run, forced it stop and then held the people in that car at gunpoint until police arrived.

According to an arrest citation, Wednesday afternoon, around 4, police responded to a hit-and-run near the intersection of Bourbon St. and Payne St.

Police say when officers arrived they saw 43-year-old Edward Moore, of Georgetown, standing near a blue car.

The citation says Moore had a gun in his back pocket. When the officers looked at the gun, a 1911 model, they noticed there was a round the chamber, the hammer was cocked and the safety was off.

Moore told police he had witnessed a crash and had stopped to check on the people in the other car that the blue car had hit. He says that is when the blue car took off.

Moore says he chased after the blue car and was able to get it to pull over.

The two people inside the car, a 16-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl, told police Moore raced passed them in his car and pulled his vehicle over in front of them. They say he then got out with a gun in his hand.

The teens said Moore forced them at gunpoint to get out and give him the car keys. They say he wouldn’t let them leave until the police got there and that he said, “this wouldn’t be the first time I’ve used my pistol.”

The citation says two other witnesses also reported seeing Moore forcing the car over, getting out with a gun and taking the keys from the teens.

Moore was arrested on charges of wanton endangerment and unlawful imprisonment.

