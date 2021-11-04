Advertisement

Baptist Health Corbin receives 2021 KHA Quality Award

By Cory Sanning
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - After a year filled with helping patients fight off life-threatening illness, the staff at Baptist Health Corbin received some well-earned recognition on Monday.

The Kentucky Hospital Association gave the hospital’s critical care unit their 2021 Quality Award for acute care hospitals with more than 250 beds. The goal of the award is to raise awareness for the need of high-quality, patient-centered care.

Intensive Care Unit Nursing Director Eric Willis said that he and his team are very grateful for the recognition.

”It was a great accomplishment for our department, I think that it did kind of come to us a little bit by surprise,” Willis said. “It’s something that we’re very proud of. In a time like this, I think it was a lot in encouragement for our staff to see that everything we went through, we still came out with a star and I do appreciate that.”

