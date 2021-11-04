Another cold morning, but temperatures trending upward

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Many of you are waking up with frost this morning as the skies cleared out overnight. Thankfully, the sunshine will push temperatures up quickly today.

Today and Tonight

A Freeze Warning is in effect for most of the region through 9 a.m., so be ready to warm those cars up or scrape them off early. Otherwise, it’s going to be a beautiful day. Highs will top out near or just above the 50-degree mark.

Tonight, look for clear skies with more frost as lows drop into the upper 20s.

Extended Forecast

High pressure will continue to dominate the headlines from Friday through the weekend and for much of next week. That means lots of sunshine. Highs will go from the low 50s on Friday to the low 60s by the end of the weekend. Lows will stay in the 30s all weekend.

The next best chance for rain, and it’s not great, is next Thursday. We are watching the potential for a potent system by the end of next week, so we’ll keep you posted on that. Highs will be near 70 Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, so the environment will be right for it. Stay tuned!

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.