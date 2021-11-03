Winter preview continues, frost possible for some this morning

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Some of you might need a few minutes to warm those cars up this morning. More frost is possible as we head into Thursday too.

Today and Tonight

The forecast continues to stay chilly under mainly cloudy skies today. Temperatures will start in the 30s and struggle to get into the upper 40s this afternoon. As the skies gradually clear tonight, we will drop back down into the low 30s. Frost will be more likely to form, so if I had to bet, we will see another Frost Advisory for the overnight hours.

Extended Forecast

While I can’t completely rule out a few snowflakes in the higher elevations near the Kentucky/Virginia/Tennessee border in the morning, I’m starting to lose confidence in that. Thursday will feature a cold start to the day giving way to a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the low 50s. We’ll see a clear night Thursday night with lows dropping into the upper 20s.

High pressure takes over for Friday and the weekend bringing back lots of sunshine. Highs will stay in the 50s through Sunday when they will head back into the 60s as we head into next week. Lows will be in the low to mid-30s through the weekend.

