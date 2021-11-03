Whitley County Sheriff’s Office to employ body cameras starting in December

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office will now have an added layer of security while on the job.

The department announced on Wednesday that it will be acquiring body cameras for all officers to use while on duty. Officials said that they received a grant recently that will allow them to employ the cameras as early as December.

Interim Sheriff Danny Moses said that this will go a long way in ensuring both public and officer safety.

”We’re going to start those probably in December, I think that’d be a great asset for the county to have those,” Moses said. “It’s going to protect them, it’s also going to protect the public. There shouldn’t be any doubt, any questions. All you got to do is go back and look at the tape.”

