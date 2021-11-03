What steps the Dept. of Education takes during an investigation into a school educator

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Educational Professional Standards Board (EPSB) handles investigations and prosecutes cases involving educator misconduct.

”The EPSB determines whether matters are referred for investigation as a result of complaints that are filed against certified educators,” said Kentucky Department of Education spokesperson, Toni Konz Tatman.

The EPSB’s authority is set under state law.

“Which basically we refer to as the Professional Code of Ethics for Kentucky’s certified school personnel,” she said. “They have due process rights when it comes to potential actions that may be taken against their teaching certificate.”

She said once the EPSB receives a complaint of educator misconduct, a few things will happen.

”They will determine whether that complaint is referred for investigation,” she said. “The investigation will take place there is not really a certain set of time limits.”

The board holds public meetings every other month. Whenever a decision is made on an investigation, it is voted on publicly.

”They could be at risk of not ever teaching again or being suspended,” Tatman added. “So it is potentially a serious case if you are a teacher and/or an educator.”

All applicants for initial certification and renewal are required to submit a character and fitness portion of the application. The person is asked questions about past convictions or disciplinary actions.

”If an applicant fails to answer the questions truthfully, the EPSB has the ability to take action against the educator’s certificate,” she said.

She added the board may revoke, suspend or refuse to issue or renew, impose probationary or supervisory conditions, issue a written reprimand or admonishment, or any combination of those actions for making or causing to be made any false or misleading statements or concealing a material fact when getting a certificate issued or renewed.

We reached out to Mayor Happy Mobelini earlier this week and he said he would not like to comment at this time. Hazard Independent Schools Superintendent Sondra Combs also said she cannot comment on the investigation.

