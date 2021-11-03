Todd Shelley announces resignation from position as Sheriff

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After 21 years of service to his community, Whitley County Sheriff, Todd Shelley has announced his resignation.

He said he’s stepping down to spend more time with his family. He added that his wife plans to retire in the near future too.

The Emergency Management Director, Danny Moses, will step in as the interim Sheriff on December 1 of this year.

He said he doesn’t plan to change operations much and will focus mostly on in-office work.

