Timmy Truett wins special House election to fill vacant 89th district seat

Rep.-elect Timmy Truett
Rep.-elect Timmy Truett(WYMT)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(WYMT) - Republican Timmy Truett is the apparent winner of the 89th House District Special Election, according to numbers tweeted Tuesday night by Secretary of State Michael Adams.

Truett defeated Democrat Mae Suramek to capture the seat vacated by the resignation of former State Rep. Robert Goforth in August.

Mac Brown, Chairman of the Republican Party of Kentucky, released a statement congratulating Truett.

“Congratulations to State Representative-elect Timmy Truett. As a proven leader who helped move schools forward in his community, we know he will work hard in Frankfort to improve education, protect the sanctity of life and gun rights and be a strong voice for his constituents. We’re proud of the campaign Rep.-elect Truett ran, and can’t wait to see all he will accomplish in the General Assembly.”

Republican Party of Kentucky Chairman Mac Brown

Elsewhere in the state, Republican Michael “Sarge” Pollock defeated Democrat Edwin “Eddie” Rogers and independent Timothy Shafer in the Special Election for the 51st District House seat vacated by the death of longtime Rep. John “Bam” Carney, and Republican Dr. Don Douglas defeated Democrat Helen Bukulmez and independent Sindicat Dunn in the Special Election for the 22nd District Senate seat vacated by the death of Sen. Tom Buford.

The numbers are considered unofficial until certified by the State Board of Elections.

